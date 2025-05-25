Villa denied Champions League spot as Man Utd end woeful season with victory

Sports Sports Villa denied Champions League spot as Man Utd end woeful season with victory

Villa denied Champions League spot as Man Utd end woeful season with victory

Follow on Published On: Sun, 25 May 2025 22:24:48 PKT

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Manchester United ended their disappointing season with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday on the final day of the Premier League campaign, denying the visitors a Champions League qualification spot in the process.

United surprisingly dominated the first half against a side chasing a top-five finish, with the hosts' cause aided further after Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was sent off just before the break.

Against the run of play, Morgan Rogers appeared to have netted Villa a crucial goal 18 minutes from time, but referee Thomas Bramall ruled that he had fouled United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir before slotting home.

Furious Villa's mood worsened after Amad Diallo immediately headed the hosts in front down the other end, before Christian Eriksen's penalty ensured United finished 15th and sixth-placed Villa had to settle for a place in the Europa League next term.