Pakistan's Ashab Irfan triumphs at South Australian Championship 2025

Sat, 24 May 2025 15:04:35 PKT

ADELAIDE (Dimua News) – Pakistani young squash star Ashab Irfan displayed a brilliant performance in final game to win the South Australian Squash Championship 2025.

Ashab defeated Malaysia’s Duncan Lee in straight sets to clinch the title.

In the final, Ashab secured victory with scores of 8-11, 11-12, and 9-11, leaving no chance for his opponent.

This victory is not only a major milestone on a personal level but also a proud moment for Pakistan, which has historically been renowned globally in the field of squash.

The total prize money for the South Australian Open Squash Tournament held in Adelaide is 9,000 dollars.

Earlier, in the semi-final of the championship, Ashab Irfan defeated his compatriot Hamza Khan 0-3. The top seed Ashab Irfan’s winning score was 3-11, 8-11, and 7-11.

