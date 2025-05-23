Kooij turns on the speed to take Giro sprint



Dutch sprinter Olav Kooij won the dash to the line at Viadana on Thursday.

Fri, 23 May 2025

VIADANA (Italy) (AFP) – Dutch sprinter Olav Kooij won the dash to the line at Viadana on Thursday after a powerful lead out from teammate Wout Van Aert to take stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia.

Casper van Uden and Ben Turner rounded out the podium, as the sprinters took the spotlight from the overall title pretenders.

The peloton rolled out of the start in Modena, birthplace of car-maker Enzo Ferrari, in first gear at the start of a stage designed for a showdown finale between pure sprinters.

The 172km race was decided by the sharp final corner less than 400m from the line as the riders immediately behind Visma's Van Aert on the bend took the top places.

"We were waiting for this one, we couldn't have hoped for better conditions and my team did a fantastic job," said Kooij.

"We studied that corner."

Mads Pedersen kept the sprint jersey as he finished fourth.

Alpecin's Australian speed specialist Kaden Groves, winner of the last pure sprint finish, in Naples in stage six, was fifth.

Young French sprinter Paul Magnier lost his chain and was in tears, as sprint opportunities are rare on this hilly 2025 Giro.

Three days of rain are forecast for the rest of this second week with a hilly stage and flat one and a mountain run coming up.

Giro rookie Isaac del Toro remains in the overall leader's pink jersey.

The 21-year-old Mexican is 33 seconds ahead of his Spanish UAE teammate Juan Ayuso with home hope Antonio Tiberi at 1min 09sec in third.

"I'm just trying to enjoy it," said Del Toro. "It takes up time and energy with all the interviews, but I like it."

All top 15 riders in the standings still harbour ambitions of a podium spot in Rome come June 1 and the final week will be decisive.

Stage 16 has five Alpine mountains destined to shake up the rankings. And only after stage 20, which ends with a gruelling ascent of the Colle delle Finestre to the Sestriere ski resort, will the overall winner be sure of the title.

