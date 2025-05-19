Top-ranked Scheffler wins PGA Championship for third major title

Scheffler, the 2022 and 2024 Masters champion, became the 10th consecutive American to win the event

Mon, 19 May 2025 13:16:54 PKT

CHARLOTTE (AFP) – World number one Scottie Scheffler captured his third major title on Sunday, outduelling Spain's Jon Rahm down the back nine in the final round to win the PGA Championship.

Scheffler, the 2022 and 2024 Masters champion, became the 10th consecutive American to win the event, firing a level-par 71 at Quail Hollow to finish on 11-under 273 and defeat countrymen Harris English, Davis Riley and Bryson DeChambeau by five strokes.

Rahm stumbled to a 73 to finish on 280 and share eighth after a bogey at 16 and double bogeys at 17 and 18.

Scheffler took home a $3.42 million top prize from a record $19 million purse.

He also matched Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros as the only players in the past century to win their first three majors by at least three shots.

Scheffler squandered a five-stroke edge, Rahm briefly tying him for the lead, but a birdie at the par-five 10th lifted Scheffler back in front to stay.

The 28-year-old Texan took control with birdies at 14 and 15 while Rahm's closing woes secured the Wanamaker Trophy, his first major win outside of Augusta National.

After suffering a right hand injury last December, Scheffler only won his first title of the year two weeks ago at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

The major victory was Scheffler's 15th career PGA Tour triumph, all in a span of three years and 94 days, with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods the only players to hit the mark faster.

Scheffler, whose nine titles in 2024 included Paris Olympic gold, converted his eighth consecutive 54-hole lead into a victory.