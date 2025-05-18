Cologne earn Bundesliga promotion with 4-0 win over Kaiserlautern

Sports Sports Cologne earn Bundesliga promotion with 4-0 win over Kaiserlautern

Cologne earn Bundesliga promotion with 4-0 win over Kaiserlautern

Follow on Published On: Sun, 18 May 2025 21:49:03 PKT

BERLIN (Reuters) - Cologne won promotion to the Bundesliga on Sunday with a 4-0 victory over visitors Kaiserlautern that ensured they finished in top spot in the second division.

The three-time Bundesliga champions scored twice in the first 29 minutes with goals from Eric Martel and Luca Waldschmidt to put the game to bed.

The Reuters Daily Briefing newsletter provides all the news you need to start your day. Sign up here.

They added a third goal with Florian Kainz in the 76th before retiring Mark Uth struck three minutes before the end to punch their ticket back to the Bundesliga a year after their relegation.

Cologne return to top flight football along with already-promoted Hamburg SV, who lost 3-2 to Greuther Fuerth to finish on 59 points, two behind Cologne.

Elversberg, in third place, will go into a promotion/relegation playoff against Heidenheim, who finished in 16th place in the Bundesliga.