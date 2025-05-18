Wilson stunner sinks Brentford in 3-2 comeback win for Fulham

Sun, 18 May 2025

LONDON (Reuters) - Fulham beat Brentford 3-2 away in a roller-coaster Premier League encounter on Sunday to complete the double over their West London rivals after Harry Wilson came back to haunt them with yet another winner.

Fulham went ahead in the 16th minute when Raul Jimenez grabbed his 12th goal of the season with a towering header before Bryan Mbeumo equalised after a fine one-two with Yoane Wissa.

Mbeumo missed a penalty soon after but Wissa made it 2-1 before halftime. However, Fulham scored twice in two minutes, first through a Tom Cairney header before Wilson's curling strike from range turned the game on its head.