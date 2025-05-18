Scheffler back in groove and on brink of third major title

CHARLOTTE (AFP) – Five months after cutting his right hand preparing a Christmas dinner, world number one Scottie Scheffler has himself on the verge of a third major title at the PGA Championship.

The 28-year-old American fired three birdies and an eagle in the last five holes to fire a six-under par 65 in Saturday's third round at Quail Hollow to seize a three-stroke lead entering Sunday's final round.

Scheffler has converted his past seven 54-hole leads into victories, the same style he used to win the 2022 and 2024 Masters.

After winning nine times in 2024, including Paris Olympic gold, Scheffler struggled this season after missing the first month of the campaign due to the hand injury.

But last week, Scheffler won his first title of the year and matched a 72-hole PGA Tour low scoring total in the process.

This week, he might just add another major trophy, and his first that doesn't come with a green jacket from Augusta National.

"It would mean a lot," Scheffler said. "These tournaments are very important to us and you work your whole life to have a chance to win major tournaments.

"Tomorrow I have a good opportunity to go out there and try and win but it's going to take another really good round.

"Someone is going to put up a great round and it's up to me to go out there and have another really good round and finish off the tournament. Looking forward to the challenge."

Scheffler's closing charge lifted him in command and it began after a bogey at 13 when he blasted his tee shot at the par-four 14th some 305 yards, within three feet of the hole.

"I was trying to hit a good hard draw 3-wood. I didn't know if it was going to be enough to get to the green. I knew just front of the green was a good spot. Came off really nice," Scheffler said.

"Was fortunate to get up there on the green. Did I execute it thinking I hit it two feet or whatever it was? I mean, there's a little bit of luck involved in that when you're at 300 yards, but overall, I executed the shot exactly how I wanted to."

The tap-in eagle was a crucial momentum builder, Scheffler said.

"After the bogey on 13, to respond the way I did on 14, it's a really hard shot," he said. "Was fortunate to hit a good one there and make a nice eagle to give me some momentum going into the last few holes and took advantage of more opportunities in the closing stretch."

That included swiping strokes with birdies at the par-three 17th and par-four 18th on birdies of 17 and nine feet.

"Birdieing the last two was definitely two extra shots," he said." I definitely stole a couple shots there and it was nice momentum towards the end of the round."