Villa sink Spurs to bolster bid to reach Champions League

Aston Villa bolstered their bid to qualify for the Champions League with 2-0 win over Tottenham.

BIRMINGHAM (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Aston Villa bolstered their bid to qualify for the Champions League as they beat Tottenham 2-0 to climb into fifth place in the Premier League on Friday.

Unai Emery's side had no margin for error at Villa Park as the race for top five places approaches a dramatic conclusion.

Second-half goals from Ezri Konsa and Boubacar Kamara ensured Villa's battle to play in Europe's elite club competition will go down to the last day of the season.

Fourth-placed Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Friday means Villa still need sixth-placed Manchester City -- one point behind Emery's men -- to lose against Bournemouth in their game in hand on Tuesday to be in control of their own destiny.

Villa have won five of their last six games and one more victory at Manchester United on May 25 -- plus a City loss in one of their remaining two matches -- would seal their target of finishing in the top five.

"We won and we are on a run but still have work to do. We have to ready. We have a chance to play in the Champions League," Emery said.

"We were consistent, demanding and when we scored the first goal, they gave up. We needed to manage the 90 minutes and we worked it well.

"We are in a good moment. We are being demanding. We can get Champions League -- fantastic."

Tottenham were far more concerned with their own route into the Champions League -- winning the Europa League final against Manchester United in Bilbao on Wednesday.

Languishing in 17th place after their 21st league defeat this term, Ange Postecoglou's troubled team are set for their worst finish since being relegated from the top-flight in 1976-77.

Tottenham are without a win in their last six league matches, losing five times in that dismal streak.

Already without injured trio Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall for the final, Postecoglou rested a host of key players including Dominic Solanke, Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Postecoglou had admitted Tottenham couldn't afford any more fitness problems, but his understudies succumbed to the latest lacklustre loss in a woeful season that could end in the Australian's sacking regardless of the result against United.

Before kick-off, Villa fans posed with a replica of the European Cup trophy the club won in 1982.

MOUNTING TENSION

That final triumph against Bayern Munich remains Villa's finest achievement, but this season's memorable run to the Champions League quarter-finals excited the club's supporters.

For Villa to remain in contention for another campaign among Europe's elite, victory against Tottenham was essential.

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min was back in the starting line-up after a month out injured and the South Korea forward went close early on, cutting in from the left flank for a curler that flashed over.

Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez had to make an alert save to keep out Wilson Odobert's audacious back-heeled effort from Mathys Tel's cross.

Emery's men hit back after those escapes and Morgan Rogers forced a superb save from Tottenham keeper Antonin Kinsky, who clawed away the midfielder's flick before it could bounce in.

Villa's failure to make the breakthrough in the first half against a team with their minds elsewhere raised the tension levels after the interval, but Konsa eased the mounting anxiety in the 59th minute.

John McGinn's corner was flicked on by Ollie Watkins and Konsa took advantage of Tottenham's slow response as he swept a composed finish past Kinsky.

Villa went for the kill and Watkins' close-range shot was repelled by Kinsky's fine stop.

Kamara put the result beyond doubt in the 73rd minute, taking Rogers' pass and lashing home from the edge of the area.

