France's Pavon delivers career major low 65 to contend at PGA

Matthieu Pavon fired a bogey-free six-under-par 65 to soar into contention at the PGA Championship.

CHARLOTTE (AFP) – Matthieu Pavon fired a bogey-free six-under-par 65 to soar into contention at the PGA Championship, matching some French major golf history in the process.

The 32-year-old from Toulouse was on six-under 136 for 36 holes at Quail Hollow after the lowest major round of his career, eclipsing last year's 67 in the first round of the US Open at Pinehurst.

"It's all about getting a good mindset and stick to a clear game plan," Pavon said. "I think that's what's the best for this type of tournament."

Pavon, whose only PGA Tour triumph came last year at Torrey Pines, matched the lowest score ever by a Frenchman at a major, the 65 by Michael Lorenzo-Vera in the second round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive, and the lowest French major under-par score, Victor Dubuisson's six-under in round two of the 2014 British Open at Royal Liverpool.

"It's all about the process," Pavon said. "I try to get disciplined on the golf course, even more when it's a major because we know on a major the golf courses are tougher. The little mistakes can add up very quick, and you can walk away with very high numbers."

Pavon, fifth in last year's US Open for his best major finish, sank a 34-foot birdie putt at the second hole, an eight-footer to birdie the par-three fourth, a tap-in birdie at the par-five seventh and another from inside three feet at the eighth.

He also rolled in a 17-foot birdie putt at the 12th and a three-footer to birdie the 14th.

It helped that Pavon played last year's PGA Tour stop at Quail Hollow and knew the course somewhat before this week.

"I knew what test of golf that tournament could be. I think it's even bigger now being a major. The atmosphere is great, and the golf course played tough," Pavon said.

"I'm very lucky to play there last year and get a little taste of it because now I understand better the way it is."

Pavon has faced the "mud balls" that bothered top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Xander Schauffele but kept his composure when faced with adversity.

"I get a couple times short-sided, a couple times a mud ball. It's how you react to it," Pavon said. "As many players said, we got so many mud balls on the golf course, so you have to deal with it.

"I think the guy who's going to do the best is the guy who's going to deal the best with it, like the right mindset and a good attitude."

