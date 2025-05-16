Sinner sends message by demolishing Ruud to reach Italian Open semis

Jannik Sinner reached Italian Open semi-finals with 6-0, 6-1 victory over Casper Ruud.

ROME (AFP) – Jannik Sinner marched into the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Wednesday after destroying Casper Ruud in straight sets 6-0, 6-1 and sending a warning that the world number one is officially back.

Ruud was supposed to be Sinner's toughest test in Rome since he came back from his three-month doping ban, as the Norwegian came into the match in hot form on clay after winning in Madrid earlier this month.

In his previous matches Sinner looked to be still finding his feet after his suspension, accepted from the World Anti-Doping Agency for testing positive for traces of clostebol in March last year.

But the 23-year-old demolished sixth seed Ruud in just over an hour with an ominous display of tennis, his domination such that the home fans at the packed centre court, seemingly out of sympathy, began to cheer the rare points that Ruud won.

Ruud even got the loudest cheer of the match when he held his serve for the only time, in game three of the second set, holding his arms aloft in ironic celebration.

"I was feeling great on court today. I think we all saw that," said Sinner.

"How I felt today was very, very positive signs for me... I was serving well and also returning well. Moving great on the court, so I'm very happy about that."

Tommy Paul, a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 winner over Hubert Hurkacz in the day's first match, will have wondered what on earth he can do to stop Sinner if the Italian brings that form to Friday's last-four clash.

Sinner won the first set in just 27 minutes, giving up only seven points as he stalked the court with intent, dressed all in black as he has been all week.

And he then maintained his record of not dropping a set in the tournament to not so much stroll as smash into the last four, and send a message to Carlos Alcaraz.

Spaniard Alcaraz, Sinner's key Grand Slam rival ahead of the French Open, will contest the other semi-final with Lorenzo Musetti on Friday afternoon, with the blockbuster final tennis fans wanted still on.

PAOLINI'S FINAL 'PRIVILEGE'

Home hope and sixth seed Paolini became the third Italian woman to reach the Foro Italico final, and the first since her doubles partner Sara Errani was thumped by Serena Williams in 2014.

Late bloomer Paolini, 29, will face one of Coco Gauff and China's Zheng Qinwen, who beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday night, after beating Peyton Stearns 7-5, 6-1.

"It's a privilege to be in this position. I matured late as a tennis player but everyone has their own path. Some mature earlier and some later," said Paolini.

"I'm just enjoying it without thinking too much about the past."

Paolini was favourite to get past unseeded Stearns but early on her American opponent showed why she got to her first 1000 series semi-final by knocking out a succession of big names including Naomi Osaka and fifth seed Madison Keys.

Paolini looked way off the pace when she lost the first three games of the match in surprisingly timid fashion, serving weakly and mishitting a host of simple shots.

But she slowly began to force herself back into the contest, putting pressure on Stearns to find shots with her serving and finding both more power and accuracy on her forehand.

Stearns' frustration was clear to see after being broken to allow Paolini to serve for the set, lashing her racket into her bag before giving herself a telling off in her seat.

And a break of serve in the third game of the second set deflated Stearns, whose fate was sealed two games later when Paolini took the third of three break points, roaring her joy to her delighted supporters in the centre court stands before comfortably seeing out the match.

Paolini could yet win both the singles and women's doubles tournaments, with her and Errani taking on Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in the semi-finals on Friday.

