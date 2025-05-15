Alcaraz sweeps past Draper and into Italian Open semis

ROME (AFP) – Carlos Alcaraz is feeling good about his tennis after striding into the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Jack Draper, which he called one of his best displays of the season so far.

Third seed Alcaraz will face one of reigning Rome champion Alexander Zverev and home hope Lorenzo Musetti, the day's final pairing on centre court, in the last four at the Foro Italico.

His impressive win over Draper kept alive his chances of a third title of the season and also moved him up to number two in the world rankings behind Jannik Sinner.

The Spaniard also bagged a top-two seeding at the French Open which begins later this month, but in the meantime the four-time Grand Slam winner continues his bid for a first Rome crown.

"I think I started pretty well and I ended the match pretty well as well," said Alcaraz.

"I lost focus a little bit in the second set but it wasn't (for) too long, so it was pretty good. Probably it was one of the most complete matches that I played this year."

Alcaraz had to be at his best to down fifth seed Draper, who put in another strong showing on clay in Italy after losing the Madrid Open final to Casper Ruud.

Draper was trying to become the first British man to reach the last four in the Italian capital since 2016, when Andy Murray was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the final.

But he lost control of the first set when after taking a two-game lead he was broken twice by Alcaraz who then took the lead in the match.

And Alcaraz made sure of victory by saving two break points in a 10-minute game eight of the second set, before breaking Draper to love to go 5-4 ahead in the set and then serve out the match at the first time of asking.

Ruud's attempt at a Madrid and Rome double has a Sinner-shaped obstacle in its way after the world number seven won his postponed match with Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-4.

Sixth seed Ruud was supposed to play on Tuesday but an afternoon downpour forced his match to be moved back a day, and he convincingly secured a quarter-final date with Sinner.

"It was a little bit tough, you're waiting all day yesterday to try to play and you don't get on... I'm proud of the way I handled it," said Ruud, who has won more matches on clay than any other player on the men's tour in the last five years.

"Tomorrow will be one of toughest matches of the year, probably. I got beaten pretty bad by Jannik last time in Turin (at the ATP Finals)... Let's see, he's been looking good since the first match."

Earlier, Coco Gauff marched into the women's semis by beating Mirra Andreeva in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5).

American Gauff has guaranteed herself number two in the women's world rankings with her solid displays in Rome, where she saw off seventh seed Andreeva on centre court.

Former US Open winner Gauff said that she had "a lot of confidence" for the last four, where she could face tournament favourite Aryna Sabalenka with the world number one taking on Zheng Qinwen later on Wednesday.

"Maybe some points weren't my best. I still managed to be successful," said Gauff.

Gauff, 21, is looking for her first title of the season ahead of Roland Garros, after losing the Madrid final to Sabalenka.

Indian Wells champion Andreeva, at 18 years old the youngest woman to reach the last eight at the Foro Italico since Gauff in 2021, put up surprisingly little resistance in a low-key first set.

And Gauff had too much for her in the second, quickly responding to each of Andreeva's breaks of serve before coming through a tricky tie-break.

Gauff and her doubles partner Alexandra Eala then lost their quarter-final against title holders Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, the Italians prevailing 7-5, 3-6, 10-7.

