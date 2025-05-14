Alcaraz battles into Italian Open quarter-finals

ROME (AFP) – Carlos Alcaraz reached the Italian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday after battling past Karen Khachanov 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to continue his bid for a first Rome title.

Third seed Alcaraz had never lost a set in his previous four meetings with Russia's Khachanov but was forced to fight on the Foro Italico centre court.

Alcaraz needs to get to the Rome semis not just for a chance at his third title of the season but also to secure a top-two seeding at the French Open which begins later this month.

The Spaniard took his 12th clay-court win of the year to set up a clash in the last eight with fifth seed Jack Draper, a winner over France's Corentin Moutet.

"It was tiring. You know the match was really tough. I had to run. I had to run a lot," said Alcaraz.

"I didn't play well. I just fought and I'm just really happy about it."

Alcaraz seemed set to cruise through when he rattled off six games in a row to win the first set and the first game of the second.

Khachanov's fate looked sealed when his serve was broken in game five of the second set, but the big hitter had other ideas and immediately broke back before claiming the set.

And the 28-year-old showed incredible spirit to win three games on the bounce to level the third set at 4-4, just as Alcaraz look certain to win.

But Alcaraz would not be denied and took an entertaining match at the second time of asking.

Later Jannik Sinner faces the first true test of his pre-Roland Garros form when he takes on Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

On Monday the world number one dealt with lucky loser Jesper de Jong 6-4, 6-2, the second of two straightforward matches to begin his Rome comeback from a three-month doping ban.

The 23-year-old was knocked out in the last 16 by Cerundolo the last time he played here, in 2023.

Reigning Rome champion Alexander Zverev is also in action against Arthur Fils in a day dominated by the men's tournament.

Sinner's compatriot Jasmine Paolini stars in one of two women's quarter-finals, the sixth seed taking on Diana Shnaider on centre court.

