Ancelotti exits Madrid, hoping to add World Cup with Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid for a second time as the most decorated manager.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 13 May 2025 08:10:53 PKT

MADRID (AFP) – Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid for a second time as the most decorated manager in Champions League history after a hugely successful second spell, primed to take his talents to the international game with Brazil.

The Italian's time at the very top of club football appeared to be over before he left Everton to return to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021.

But Ancelotti proved he had lost none of his old magic, lifting the European Cup for the fourth and fifth times as a coach in 2022 and 2024.

The 65-year-old also won his first La Liga title in 2022, completing the set of Europe's top five leagues.

When Zinedine Zidane, who led Madrid to three Champions League titles himself, ended his second spell in charge, Ancelotti was considered a safe pair of hands, having previously overseen the 'decima' triumph in 2014.

He surpassed expectations, infamously high among Real fans, by maintaining the club's status as the strongest in Europe.

Los Blancos secured a La Liga title in his first season back, giving Ancelotti the clean sweep, before defeating Liverpool in Paris to push the Italian clear of Zidane and Bob Paisley with a record fourth Champions League as a manager.

Real had to settle for Copa del Rey and Club World Cup trophies the following year, but they roared back after the signing of Jude Bellingham with another La Liga-Champions League double last season.

However, they have slipped well behind Barcelona in their league title defence and lost the Cup final to their arch rivals, while a quarter-final humbling in Europe by Arsenal seemingly secured Ancelotti's fate.

He all but admitted as much after the Copa del Rey loss, saying his future was "a topic for the next weeks".

BRAZIL BECKONS

The announcement of Ancelotti's departure on Monday was accompanied by the news he would become the first foreigner to lead the Brazil national team since 1965.

The five-time world champions have struggled for form in 2026 World Cup qualifying and sacked Dorival Junior in March.

Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues initially delayed naming a successor after Tite's 2022 departure in the hope of persuading Ancelotti to take the role.

But the fact that the wait for him to leave Madrid initially proved too long for Rodrigues is testament to Ancelotti's success in the Spanish capital.

Dorival was named head coach in January 2024, but Brazil have stuttered their way towards next year's World Cup in North America, stumbling to five defeats and three draws from their 14 qualifiers so far.

Last month, Brazilian media reports suggested that the CBF could not afford Ancelotti's severance pay, suggesting he could instead take over the Saudi Arabia national side.

But those fears have been allayed, with Ancelotti to start with the Selecao on May 26 ahead of qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay in June.

Rodrigues will be hoping Ancelotti can help restore Brazil's reputation as the leading force in international football.

"It is a statement to the world that we're determined to reclaim top spot on the podium," gushed Rodrigues.

The South American giants have only reached the semi-finals once in the last five World Cups, when they suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat on home soil against Germany in 2014.

Brazil forwards Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes have both flourished under Ancelotti at Real Madrid and are key players for the national team.

Centre-back Eder Militao and teenage prodigy Endrick also both play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

UNPRECEDENTED SUCCESS

Ancelotti will arrive in Brazil with a resume that very few others can match.

He coached Reggiana, Parma and Juventus for short spells before arriving at AC Milan in 2001, departing in 2009 as the club's longest-serving manager and after winning the 2003 and 2007 Champions Leagues.

In 2009 Ancelotti took over at Chelsea, winning the league and FA Cup double and helping the Blues become the first team in the Premier League era to score more than 100 goals in a season.

Ancelotti won the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain before taking over at Real Madrid that summer.

Ancelotti earned the support and affection of Real's heavyweights, including Cristiano Ronaldo, on the way to winning their long awaited 10th Champions League title.

Madrid president Florentino Perez sacked him the following year, with Ancelotti heading to Bayern Munich, where he promptly won the Bundesliga in 2017.

Ancelotti later had spells at Napoli and Everton before the surprise return to the elite with Madrid, which lasted four years and left him in as much demand as ever before.

