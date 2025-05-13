Spanish rider Landa returns home for 'long recovery' after Giro crash

Sports Sports Spanish rider Landa returns home for 'long recovery' after Giro crash

Mikel Landa has been transferred home for an expected "long recovery" after fracturing a vertebra.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 13 May 2025 08:04:55 PKT

PARIS (AFP) – Spanish cyclist Mikel Landa has been transferred home for an expected "long recovery" after fracturing a vertebra in a high speed fall on the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia, his team confirmed on Monday.

The 35-year-old Basque climber hit a curb before falling to a pavement a metre below in Tirana last Friday, on the first of three days racing in Albania.

Despite the confirmation of a fracture there were no further complications and Landa was able to travel home, his Belgian Soudal Quick Step team said, adding that their rider was "in good spirits and optimistic for the future".

Landa himself thanked the spectators who helped him on the roadside, the hospital staff, his team and everyone "who has taken care of me and helped me to return to my home".

"It will be a long recovery but the support that has been shown to me will strengthen me on my journey," Landa said in the team statement.

Landa had been amongst the favourites for the overall title at the Giro d'Italia after he finished third in two previous editions.

After three days in Albania, the Giro will continue across the Adriatic to Italy, with Monday a rest day for the fourth stage a flat run to Lecce in the heel of Italy.

