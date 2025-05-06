Champions League chasing Nottingham Forest held by Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest played a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday.

LONDON (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest’s quest for Champions League football next season suffered a setback when they were held to a 1-1 Premier League draw by Crystal Palace on Monday as Murillo cancelled out Eberechi Eze’s penalty for the home side.

The draw leaves Forest in sixth place in the table on 61 points from 35 games, two points behind fifth-placed Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification position.

Mid-table Palace took the lead at Selhurst Park when Eze converted a penalty on the hour-mark after Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels had felled Tyrick Mitchell. Eze also hit the crossbar late on.

The lead lasted four minutes before Neco Williams' shot was deflected into the Palace net by defender Murillo, who limped off shortly afterwards with a hamstring injury that could see him miss Forest's run-in to the end of the campaign.

