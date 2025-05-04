Sovereignty rules in 151st Kentucky Derby

Sovereignty rules in 151st Kentucky Derby

Sovereignty gained control in the final furlong to give Venezuelan jockey Alvarado a first derby win

Sun, 04 May 2025

LOUISVILLE (United States) (AFP) – Sovereignty powered through the final turn and out-dueled favorite Journalism in the final straight to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, giving the Godolphin stable a first victory in the US racing classic at Churchill Downs.

Untroubled by the sloppy track after a rainy day in Louisville, Sovereignty gained control in the final furlong to give Venezuelan jockey Junior Alvarado a first Kentucky Derby win.

"It means the world to me," a mud-splattered Alvarado told broadcaster NBC as he made his way aboard Sovereignty toward the winner's circle.

Journalism, the heavy favourite as he arrived on a four-race winning streak, finished second and Baeza, who got into the field on Friday after two horses were scratched, was third.

For Mott, it was officially a second Kentucky Derby victory, but it was the first time he got to see his horse hit the wire first.

He trained Country House, who was declared the winner in 2019 after Maximum Security was disqualified.

"This one got there the right way," Mott said. "It'll take a while to sink in."

It was a first Kentucky Derby victory for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Godolphin in their 13th attempt in the 1 1/4-mile Run for the Roses.

And it capped an impressive global week for Godolphin. Their Good Cheer won the Kentucky Oaks for fillies at Churchill Downs on Friday and they won the English 2000 Guineas with Ruling Court on Saturday.

Trainer Bob Baffert, who shares the record with six Kentucky Derby winners, was in the spotlight as he returned to the race after a three-year ban after his Medina Spirit was stripped of the win in 2021 after failing a post-race drug test.

Baffert's Citizen Bull broke from the first post and quickly came off the rail as he powered to the early lead.

Sovereignty, sent off at 7-1 in the $5 million race, was well back at the half-mile mark but moving up as they turned for home.

As Citizen Bull faded, jockey Umberto Rispoli brought Journalism to the front on the inside.

Alvarado had to work his way past Chunk of Gold and then had Sovereignty in his sights. They were neck-and-neck in the straight before Sovereignty's final surge carried him to a 1 1/2-length win.

Now Sovereignty's connections will decide if the colt will be pointed at the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel in US flat racing's Triple crown on May 17.

The treble concludes with the Belmont Stakes on June 7.