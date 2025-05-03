Vine escapes to Tour of Romandie 3rd stage win as Baudin keeps lead

Jay Vine made a solo break to win Friday's third stage of the Tour de Romandie.

Published On: Sat, 03 May 2025 07:54:07 PKT

COSSONAY (Switzerland) (AFP) – Australian rider Jay Vine made a solo break to win Friday's third stage of the Tour de Romandie as French rider Alex Baudin retained the overall race leader's yellow jersey.

Vine broke away with one kilometre to go of the 183.1 km circuit around Cossonay. He crossed the line two seconds ahead of the peloton led by Frenchman Lenny Martinez of Bahrain. Vine's UAE Portuguese teammate Joao Goncalves finished third at the same time.

Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel, in his first stage race since a heavy fall in training in December, finished seventh on the day and sits ninth in the overall standings, 52sec off Baudin's pace.

The race's penultimate stage on Saturday over 128.4km between Sion and the Thyon 2000 ski resort, and features three category-one climbs, including a summit finish.

