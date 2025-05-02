Spurs take control in Europa semi against Bodo/Glimt

Tottenham closed in on a place in Europa League final with 3-1 win against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt

LONDON (AFP) – Tottenham closed in on a place in the Europa League final after Brennan Johnson struck just 38 seconds into their 3-1 win against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

Johnson's quick-fire opener was followed by James Maddison's strike before the interval in the semi-final first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dominic Solanke's second-half penalty should have been the end of the tie.

But a late goal from Ulrik Saltnes ensured the second leg on May 8 will be a nervous occasion for beleaguered Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou will also have to sweat on the fitness of Solanke and Maddison after both limped off with injuries.

If Tottenham can get the job done in Norway, they will face Manchester United or Athletic Bilbao in the final on May 21, with the tournament winners qualifying for the Champions League next season.

United are on course for the final after winning 3-0 in Bilbao in the first leg.

"We're in a good position. I thought the players were outstanding. They were everything they needed to be, really calm going forward and maintained the pressure," Postecoglou said.

"Bodo/Glimt scored a late goal, so the scoreline didn't totally reflect our dominance.

"We have to accept that but if we repeat that performance next week it will be enough for us to get through."

An all-Premier League clash in the final would present a fascinating duel between two clubs enduring miserable domestic campaigns.

Languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, Tottenham's woeful 5-1 thrashing at Liverpool on Sunday was a club record-equalling 19th defeat in the top flight this season.

They have not suffered so many losses in a Premier League campaign since 2004.

Despite their abysmal top-flight form, Tottenham should reach their first European final since the 2019 Champions League as they bid to end a 17-year trophy drought.

Tottenham, whose last trophy was the League Cup, haven't won a major European prize since lifting the UEFA Cup in 1984.

Postecoglou believes the "general sentiment" around football is he will be sacked even if he wins the Europa League to fulfil his boast that he always lifts a trophy in his second season.

The verdict is not yet in on Postecoglou, but this was an important moment in his bid to save his job.

An unheralded team from a tiny town north of the Arctic Circle, Bodo/Glimt's fairytale run is not over just yet, but they have a huge task in the second leg.

"The goal was really important. You saw when Tottenham conceded they were really disappointed and lost energy," Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen said.

"It is totally different in the second game. We still have a good opportunity. We are not the favourites but we will go for it."

MADDISON STARS

Knutsen had masterminded an impressive run for a side from a fishing town with a population of barely 50,000, taking the underdogs past Lazio in the quarter-finals and Olympiakos in the last 16.

However, Postecoglou's decision to recall Richarlison paid instant dividends as Tottenham took the lead in the first minute.

Pedro Porro's cross reached Richarlison inside the Bodo/Glimt area and the Brazilian cleverly headed across to the unmarked Johnson, who nodded home from close range.

Johnson's 17th goal in all competitions this season was the fastest scored in the Europa League this term.

Maddison admitted this week that Tottenham's dismal display at Liverpool was "embarrassing", but the midfielder insisted the team still backed their boss.

And he did his bit to help Postecoglou's cause in the 34th minute.

Porro's superb long pass dropped into Maddison's path on the edge of the area and he took a touch before drilling a fine finish past Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin.

Tottenham struck again in the 61st minute when Fredrik Sjovold's rash challenge on Cristian Romero was ruled a penalty after VAR intervened.

Solanke stepped up to send Haikin the wrong way from the spot.

But in typical Tottenham fashion, they faltered in the 83rd minute.

Bodo/Glimt's only shot on target climaxed with Saltnes being gifted too much space for a strike that deflected in off Rodrigo Bentancur to give the Norwegians a lifeline.

