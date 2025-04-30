Snedeker, Ogilvy to skipper Presidents Cup teams: PGA Tour

Snedeker and Ogilvy will be the respective captains of the United States and International Teams.

LOS ANGELES (United States) (AFP) – American golfer Brandt Snedeker and Australia's Geoff Ogilvy will be the respective captains of the United States and International Teams for next year's Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.

Snedeker will be charged with extending the USA's dominance of the biennial team tournament while Ogilvy will aim to become the first winning International captain since Peter Thomson in 1998.

"Very humbled and kind of shocked, to be honest," Snedeker said in a conference call on Tuesday. "I got the call a couple weeks ago. Trying to wrap my head around what this is going to look like and then what this is going to entail.

"Super honored to be leading this team and be part of this great history of the Presidents Cup."

The USA retained the most recent Presidents Cup with a crushing 18.5 to 11.5 victory at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada last year.

Ogilvy meanwhile was a member of three losing International Presidents Cup teams in 2007, 2009 and 2011.

"It's a great honor," the 47-year-old said. "I'm really looking forward and excited for it."

Snedeker, who played on the 2013 US Presidents Cup team as well as the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups, will also act as a captain for this year's Ryder Cup in September.

"Brandt Snedeker is among the game's most respected players and one who has garnered the utmost admiration from his peers throughout his 21-year career," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

"Brandt is a proven leader on and off the golf course ... I know he will be a tremendous captain and asset for the US Team in 2026."

The 2026 Presidents Cup will take place from September 22-27 next year.

