Jannik Sinner launches foundation supporting children

Sinner announced launch of a foundation aimed at "empowering children through education and sports".

ROME (AFP) – World number one Jannik Sinner announced on Monday the creation of a foundation in his name aimed at "empowering children through education and sports", six days out from the Italian's return to action after a doping ban.

The Jannik Sinner Foundation "will support sports programmes, school projects and community initiatives to make sports and education more accessible to the next generation" in Italy and abroad.

"For me, it's an honour to support children and young athletes," said Sinner in a statement.

"Sports have taught me invaluable lessons: discipline, resilience and the courage to stay true to myself.

"Lessons that I believe are worth sharing. Through our work, we want to show kids what's possible, not just in sports but in life."

The foundation will be chaired by Sinner's manager Alex Vittur, and Formula One supremo Stefano Domenicali will sit on the board of directors.

Sinner, 23, has been out of action since accepting a three-month doping ban in February after twice testing positive for traces of clostebol in March last year.

The three-time Grand Slam winner is due to return before the Rome Open, which runs from May 7-18.

