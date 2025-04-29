Eubank Jr discharged from hospital following boxing grudge match

Eubank won the all-British middleweight bout by unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tue, 29 Apr 2025 08:01:28 PKT

LONDON (AFP) – British boxer Chris Eubank Jr was discharged from hospital on Monday after he was admitted as a precaution following his bruising encounter with bitter rival Conor Benn on Saturday.

His promoter, Ben Shalom, rebuffed Benn's claims that Eubank had suffered a broken jaw and said his fighter had gone to hospital for "precautionary checks... and (to) ensure everything is in order".

Eubank, 35, and Benn, 28, met more than three decades after their fathers' rivalry in the ring.

The sons were scheduled to face each other in 2022 but the fight was cancelled because Benn failed two drugs tests.

The boxer, who has denied intentional doping, was subsequently cleared to fight.

"Well it took nearly 3 years but we finally got the job done," Eubank said on social media.

"Big shout out to everyone that supported the fight on Saturday & made it the once in a lifetime event that it was... without the fans none of this is possible, thank you."

Eubank was surprisingly accompanied on his ring walk for the all-British bout in north London by his, father Chris Eubank Sr.

The supposed estrangement of the two men was one of the main subplots of the contest, which Eubank Sr had criticised.

All three judges scored the contest 116-112, with neither man able to land the telling blow, as Benn suffered the first defeat of his professional career.

Eubank Sr defeated Nigel Benn, Conor's father, in 1990 in a world middleweight title fight before a draw three years later.

