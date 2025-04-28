Spain's Alex Marquez celebrates maiden MotoGP in home Grand Prix

JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA (Spain) (AFP) – Spain's Alex Marquez claimed a memorable maiden MotoGP victory in winning the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to take the lead in the overall standings.

The 29-year-old Ducati-Gresini rider came home clear of 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha -- his first podium in a year-and-a-half -- with Francesco Bagnaia third on a Ducati.

Marquez leads his brother Marc by a point after the older sibling slid off early in the race but battled back to finish in the points.

They are the first brothers to win MotoGP's and it was the 200th time a Spanish rider has won in the category.

"It was the best birthday present to win in Jerez, it is something amazing," said Marquez, who turned 29 last Wednesday.

"I cannot ask for more. The race I was largely really clever apart from the beginning when I attacked too much.

"I raced perfectly after that," added a grinning Marquez, who had launched himself over the barrier and into the mechanics arms on dismounting from his bike.

Although it is still Yamaha's longest run without a win, Quartararo was delighted after a superb weekend, taking pole and then an impressive second spot.

"Incredible to be on podum," said the Frenchman. "Super special especially as Alex had so much more in his bike.

"It has been long years since such a feeling but super happy to be back.

"See you in Le Mans," added Quartararo, referring to the next race the French MotoGP in a fortnight.

Bagnaia cut a frustrated figure, his dreams of a fourth successive win in Jerez dashed.

"Honestly I do not like races like this," said two-time world champion Bagnaia. "Every time I was getting closer Fabio found something extra."

The race was preceded by a minute's silence for Pope Francis, who died last Monday.

Quartararo had held off the challengers for the first lap. Alex Marquez's daring charge almost ended with him crashing out but he managed to limit the damage and held fourth spot.

'LONG AS NECESSARY'

Bagnaia and Marc Marquez may be teammates but no quarter was given as they came together with the Italian holding onto second.

Drama ensued on the third lap as Marc Marquez slid off and returned at the back of the field -- his mechanics putting their hands to their mouths and groans ringing round the venue.

His compatriot Fermin Aldeguer also paid for being too ambitious early on and rejoined in a vain attempt to get into the points.

Quartararo, whose last win as well as Yamaha's was in the German MotoGP in 2022, looked comfortable but Marquez pounced as they went out for the 11th lap sparking roars of delight from the massed ranks of Spanish fans.

Another of the legion of Spanish riders, Joan Mir, then bowed out, the Honda rider coming to grief on the 15th lap and unable to get back on the track, walking away in despair.

Alex Marquez was blissfully unaware of the damage being done behind him, opening up a lead of nearly two seconds with eight laps remaining.

The former Moto2 and Moto3 world champion even had time to wave to the crowd as he raced round on the final lap before he took the chequered flag waved by tennis star Carlos Alcaraz.

On the sidelines of the race world champion Jorge Martin, whose defence of the title has been ruined by injury, is making progress after suffering serious injuries in a crash at the Qatar MotoGP.

The 27-year-old has three broken ribs according to Angel Charte, MotoGP's head of the medical department, as cited by his team Aprilia.

"The evolution is very positive," he said.

