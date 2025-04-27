'Legendary' Eubank Jr beats Benn in grudge bout

Eubank Jr won the all-British catchweight fight after three judges scored it 116-112 in his favour

LONDON (AFP) – Chris Eubank Jr survived a brutal grudge bout against Conor Benn to seal a unanimous points decision against his bitter rival on Saturday.

Eubank Jr won the eagerly-anticipated all-British catchweight fight after the three judges scored it 116-112 in his favour.

The 35-year-old traded blows with his nemesis throughout a gruelling 12-round showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that ranked as the latest chapter in the Eubank-Benn family feud.

There was no love lost between Chris Eubank Sr and Benn's father Nigel when they famously went head to head in two bouts in the 1990s.

Eubank Jr and Benn produced a gritty contest that sparked memories of the clashes between their fathers, with both dads watching at ringside in north London.

"I knew I could do that, I just needed someone to bring that out of me and I didn't think that he would be the guy to do that," Eubank Jr said.

"The fact our fathers did it years ago brings out a different spirit into you and that's what we showed here tonight."

Eubank Sr had branded his son a "disgrace" after Junior slapped Benn with an egg. Benn had blamed two failed drug tests -- which saw the first fight between the pair in 2022 cancelled -- on the overconsumption of eggs.

There was speculation Eubank Sr would not attend the fight, but he arrived in a black London taxi in typically flamboyant fashion.

"I'm happy to have this man back with me. We upheld the family name, onwards and upwards," Eubank Jr said.

'Legendary behaviour'

Saluting his son's performance, Eubank Sr said: "He couldn't move around the ring, he had to stand toe-to-toe and that is legendary behaviour in the ring. I am so proud of him.

"Conor Benn is an extraordinary fighter and you saw that tonight. I thought he would go out in four or five rounds but he was strong throughout the fight."

Eubank Jr had missed the weight for the fight by 0.05lb, earning a £375,000 ($499,000) fine after two attempts at weighing in at 160lb.

But he was still in condition to last the pace against Benn, who is seven years younger.

As expected, Benn came out hot, with the more elusive Eubank Jr doing well to evade the majority of the power punches.

Both boxers raised their level in the closing stages as they scented victory, triggering frenzied roars of appreciation from the crowd as the punches thudded in.

By the 11th round, the weight and height of Eubank Jr was taking its toll on Benn, who looked a shell of his earlier self as the fight swung in the favour of his rival.

Benn was out on his feet by the final bell and it was enough evidence for the judges to score a clear win in favour of Eubank Jr.

Blaming a lack of recent action for his loss, Benn said: "Fourteen months out of the ring played a factor, that would be the only thing, inactivity.

"I felt like it was a close fight. I'm not going to say 'yeah I should have won that', I've got to watch it back. It was close.

"I stayed on the ropes maybe a bit too long and he worked harder towards the end."

Inevitably, there will be talk of another bout between the rivals and Benn said: "If we don't do the rematch, which I'd love to do to avenge the loss, I'll go down to welterweight and win the WBC world title.

"It's either (WBC welterweight champion) Mario Barrios or the rematch with Eubank, whichever happens next I'll be content with."