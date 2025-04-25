Swiatek survives Eala scare to start Madrid Open defence

Iga Swiatek survived a debut scare to beat rising teenage star Alexandra Eala 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

MADRID (AFP) – Defending Madrid Open champion Iga Swiatek survived a debut scare to beat rising teenage star Alexandra Eala 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday and reach the third round in the Spanish capital.

The 19-year-old Filipina, who beat Swiatek in straight sets on a shock run to the Miami Open semi-finals in March, claimed the first set as the world number two struggled.

Swiatek, who has been below her best so far this season, found her rhythm in the second set and eventually downed Eala, ranked 72nd, with ease in the third.

"It wasn't easy to get into the rhythm and the right timing and I'm happy that I was just patient," Swiatek told Spanish broadcaster TVE.

"I always love playing here, for sure I'm proud of my performances in the last two years."

Eala broke Swiatek in the first game and produced two battling holds on her first two service games, saving two break points in each as the Pole hunted for a way back in.

The exciting Filipina saved another break point in the sixth game before breaking Swiatek to love for a 5-2 lead in the Madrid sun.

Clay court expert Swiatek recovered a break but Eala was able to serve out her advantage, capturing her third set point when the five-time Grand Slam champion sent a backhand long.

Swiatek only converted one of six first-set break points against the resilient Eala, who won both of hers.

The teenager again broke in the first game of the second set, but this time Swiatek, who has four French Open titles, was able to respond immediately.

When Eala broke again for a 3-2 lead, Swiatek followed suit to get back on serve, with the Pole raising her level towards the end of the second set.

She broke to love in the 10th game to force a deciding set and sped through it, securing breaks in the second and sixth games.

Eala wrestled a break back and saved a match point as Swiatek overcooked a backhand, but eventually the reigning champion triumphed as the teenager went long.

Swiatek will face Czech Linda Noskova in the third round.

In other matches, Anastasija Sevastova ousted 2017 French Open winner and Latvian compatriot Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (7/2), 6-2. Ostapenko beat Swiatek in the Stuttgart quarter-finals last week.

