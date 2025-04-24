Pakistan's Usman Wazeer knocks out Indian boxer in first round

Usman remains undefeated in his professional career

(Web Desk) – Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer delivered a stunning performance in his 16th professional bout by knocking out his Indian opponent in the first round.

The fight took place at World Siam Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where the 25-year-old knocked down India’s Eswaran Sahita Durthy in just 1 minute and 25 seconds.

Usman remains undefeated in his professional career, having won all 16 fights – 11 of them by knockout.

Last September, also in Bangkok, Usman made headlines by knocking out another Indian boxer in the 65th second of the first round to claim a global title.

Usman Wazeer also serves as a goodwill ambassador for the Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU).