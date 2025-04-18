Madagascar's traditional combat sport gains spotlight in capital

Moraingy, dating back to the 17th century, originated on Madagascar's west coast as war training

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) – Madagascar's traditional combat sport "moraingy" is gaining attention in the capital Antananarivo as efforts increase to revive and professionalise this indigenous martial art.

Moraingy, dating back to the 17th century, originated on Madagascar's west coast as war training and an initiation rite. Now mainly practiced in the north and northwest, the sport features barefoot fighters with fabric-wrapped hands. It has no written rules, allows almost any move, and fights end based on audience reaction.

Coaches and organisers are working to showcase moraingy to a wider audience, aiming to elevate it to national sport status. They emphasize its ancestral tradition of respect and humility.

A recent Antananarivo tournament aimed to help professionalise moraingy. Organizers hope to establish official regulations and create a national federation, addressing fighter safety and medical support concerns.