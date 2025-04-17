Pakistani players impress with strong performances at Australia Squash Open
Exceptional results by Pakistani players have depicted their growing dominance in junior squash
KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistani junior squash players have made their mark at the Australian Junior Open, grabbing four titles across multiple age categories, while one narrowly missed victory in a well-contested final.
In the Girls U17 final, Mehwish Ali dominated Eden-Alma Poulava with a straight-games win 11-5, 11-5, 11-7 in just 12 minutes. Her younger sister, Mahnoor Ali, claimed the Girls U13 title after defeating Riyo Kawabata 11-2, 11-5, 11-6 in 13 minutes.
However, their sister Sehrish Ali fell short in the Girls U15 final, losing a thrilling five games match 15-13, 5-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-4 to Emily Senior after 22 minutes of intense play.
On the boys' side, Azan Ali Khan got the Boys U17 title with a commanding 3-0 victory (11-6, 11-4, 11-9) over Henry Kross in 23 minutes.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Ali Naz triumphed in the Boys U11 final, overcoming Freddie Goldsmith in four games 5-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-6.
The exceptional results by Pakistani players have once again depicted their growing dominance in junior squash.