Pakistani players impress with strong performances at Australia Squash Open

Sports Sports Pakistani players impress with strong performances at Australia Squash Open

Exceptional results by Pakistani players have depicted their growing dominance in junior squash

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 17 Apr 2025 20:16:57 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistani junior squash players have made their mark at the Australian Junior Open, grabbing four titles across multiple age categories, while one narrowly missed victory in a well-contested final.

In the Girls U17 final, Mehwish Ali dominated Eden-Alma Poulava with a straight-games win 11-5, 11-5, 11-7 in just 12 minutes. Her younger sister, Mahnoor Ali, claimed the Girls U13 title after defeating Riyo Kawabata 11-2, 11-5, 11-6 in 13 minutes.

However, their sister Sehrish Ali fell short in the Girls U15 final, losing a thrilling five games match 15-13, 5-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-4 to Emily Senior after 22 minutes of intense play.

On the boys' side, Azan Ali Khan got the Boys U17 title with a commanding 3-0 victory (11-6, 11-4, 11-9) over Henry Kross in 23 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Ali Naz triumphed in the Boys U11 final, overcoming Freddie Goldsmith in four games 5-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-6.

The exceptional results by Pakistani players have once again depicted their growing dominance in junior squash.

