Ennis downs Stanionis to unify IBF, WBA welterweight belts

In an explosive contest, Ennis prevailed after subjecting Stanionis to a barrage of savage blows

NEW YORK (AFP) – Undefeated Jaron Ennis stopped Eimantas Stanionis with a sixth-round technical knockout to successfully unify the IBF and WBA welterweight belts in a bruising world title fight on Saturday.

In an explosive contest in Atlantic City, Ennis prevailed after subjecting Stanionis to a barrage of savage body shots.

The 30-year-old Stanionis had started brightly, catching Ennis with two crunching overhand rights in the third round.

But Ennis, 27, responded with a dominant fourth round, wobbling Stanionis with his jab while relentlessly targeting the Lithuanian's body.

Stanionis needed to drop down to one knee in the sixth round after being caught with several punishing body shots in quick succession from Ennis.

Although he saw out the round and returned to his corner, trainer Marvin Somodio refused to allow him to come out for the seventh.

Ennis, who improved to 34-0, with 30 knockouts, said afterward he had been determined to "put on a show" in what was the third defense of his IBF title.

"What's crazy is that I had a dream I was going to stop him just like this and it came true," the American said in his ring interview.

"The biggest part was me having my fun, being myself and having a live body in front of me – I put on a show, I had my fun and I used my speed, power and defense."

Stanionis fell to 15-1 with nine knockouts following the loss.