Pakistan's Noor Zaman wins Under-23 World Squash Championship

In five-game final, Noor Zaman made a stunning comeback from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Egyptian

Thu, 10 Apr 2025 19:54:07 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan's Noor Zaman on Thursday won the first-ever Under-23 World Squash Championship held in Karachi.

The championship, with a prize pool of $60,000, took place at the DA Creek Club.

In the five-game final, Noor Zaman made a stunning comeback from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Egyptian rival Karim El-Torky, winning the match 3-2.

Noor Zaman was moved to tears with joy after the victory. He said, "I worked hard to win the final, and Allah has rewarded me for my efforts."

He added, "This win is an honor for the entire country. I decided not to feel the pressure and fought till the last moment to secure the victory."

In the first semifinal of the championship, Noor Zaman had defeated Malaysia's Amash Neeraj Chandran.

