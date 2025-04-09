PSG coach Luis Enrique 'delighted' to be facing Asensio in Champions League

Luis Enrique has no fears about Marco Asensio coming back to haunt the French side.

PARIS (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has no fears about Marco Asensio coming back to haunt the French side, as the on-loan Spaniard prepares to line up for Aston Villa against his parent club in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"I am delighted he can play," the PSG boss told reporters on the eve of Wednesday's first leg between the sides at the Parc des Princes in the French capital.

"He wasn't getting the game time he wanted here and he had the opportunity to go to Birmingham. It is good that he is playing."

The 29-year-old Spanish international made 16 appearances for PSG in the first half of the season but had fallen out of favour so was allowed to join Villa on loan at the start of February, just before the winter transfer window closed.

He has since scored eight goals in 11 appearances for Villa, including three over the two legs of their Champions League last-16 win against Club Brugge.

"I have shared a lot with him with the national team," added Luis Enrique, under whom the former Real Madrid player featured for Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"He came to the World Cup with me and was very important, and he was important for us last season and at the start of this season. He is a top-class player."

PSG, who were confirmed as Ligue 1 champions at the weekend, are hoping to carry on their run in Europe's elite club competition after eliminating Liverpool on penalties in the last 16.

They will be without captain Marquinhos due to suspension in the first leg, as Luis Enrique also prepares to come up against his compatriot Unai Emery, now in charge of Villa.

"It is going to be great to see him again," said Luis Enrique, who will be taking charge of his 100th game as PSG coach.

"He is a great coach and Aston Villa are a great team. He always improves his teams, has tireless energy and has won lots of trophies."

The second leg between the sides will take place in England next Tuesday, April 15.

