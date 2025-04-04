Ruud wants 'fair share' of Grand Slam revenue for players

NÎMES (France) (AFP) – Former world number two Casper Ruud said on Thursday tennis players were not receiving a fair share of the millions generated by the Grand Slams.

Norwegian Ruud estimates players' prize money "represents on average 15 percent of the revenue" made during the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

"As a player, I don't feel like it's fair," Ruud told AFP on the sidelines of an Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) event in the southern French city of Nimes.

"If you compare with other major sports around the world, NFL, MLB, NBA, they are closer to 50 percent revenue sharing."

Former US and French Open runner up Ruud's comments come after it was revealed several top 20 players sent a letter to Grand Slam organisers, requesting a more favourable revenue distribution.

On Thursday, a source within the French Tennis Federation (FFT) confirmed to AFP they had received such a letter.

"We responded by proposing a direct, open, and constructive meeting, starting at the Madrid Open (April 22-May 4), at Roland Garros (May 25-June 8), or at any other convenient time," the FFT source added.

Asked by AFP if he had signed the letter, Ruud said he could not "talk too much about the details, but it's definitely a possibility that this happened".

"The biggest thing that I don't think people know enough is the revenue sharing of the Grand Slams and where they make their money or how they distribute their revenue," the 26-year-old added.

'FINANCIALLY EXPLOITING'

Last month, a players' union co-founded by Novak Djokovic, the PTPA, accused tennis' governing bodies of "financially exploiting" players.

For Ruud, "in a fair world," the revenue distribution between the four Grand Slams and the players should be "50-50".

"I don't think we'll ever get there. But if we can get closer, I think every percentage helps," said the former world number two who considers himself "extremely privileged" financially having won more than $23 million since turning pro a decade ago.

"And even for the guys who lose earlier, qualifiers, first round, second round, you name it, those who maybe don't necessarily end up with millions of money after a year, a few extra hundred thousand will go a long way.

"You look at the USTA or the US Open, they make over $500 million and they pay $65 to $70 million.

"But personally I don't think it's fair that someone pays 15 percent when I think the players are as equally important as the tournament.

"Slams in the last years have decided to start tournaments a day earlier," with the exception of Wimbledon, which always starts on a Monday, three-time Grand Slam finalist Ruud pointed out.

"Most of them, they make these types of decisions without even talking with the players, asking for their opinions.

"So there are certain things that Slams have done in the last years where we feel like it's time to react and ask for a meeting and then to discuss different topics."

