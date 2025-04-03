Grealish strikes early as Man City move up to fourth in Premier League

Sports Sports Grealish strikes early as Man City move up to fourth in Premier League

Manchester City side missing Erling Haaland beat struggling Leicester 2-0 on Wednesday.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 03 Apr 2025 08:02:55 PKT

MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Jack Grealish ended his long wait for a Premier League goal as a Manchester City side missing Erling Haaland beat struggling Leicester 2-0 on Wednesday to go fourth in the table.

England international Grealish struck in just the second minute -- his first Premier League goal in 16 months -- with Omar Marmoush also on target in the first half at the Etihad Stadium.

Victory took the reigning English champions back into the Champions League places, although they are still a huge 22 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool.

It also saw them cope just fine without Norway striker Haaland, who will be out of action for up to seven weeks after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth.

"It wasn't easy with 10 players behind the ball in the box," City manager Pep Guardiola told the BBC. "We missed the third goal to be more relaxed, it's never over. But pleased for a good performance.

"We never give up to find the third goal. A performance that nothing wrong happened, everyone focused, we missed a third goal that's all."

Turning to Grealish's goal, he added: "Not easy when you don't play regularly. Goal was good for him and playing in a more central position, he's more comfortable on the sides. He's playing really good."

Manchester City took just two minutes to go in front against second-bottom Leicester, who have lost seven successive league games.

Jeremy Doku and Savinho combined to carve open the Leicester defence before Grealish slotted home from close range for his first league goal since December 2023.

Grealish's long-awaited goal was missed by hundreds of City fans, who stayed outside the stadium for the first nine minutes in protest at the club's deal with a third-party ticket resale company.

The protestors did get to see City double their advantage in the 29th minute as Egypt forward Marmoush lashed home after Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen made a hash of dealing with Ruben Dias's pass.

City are up to fourth place, one point ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle and two in front of sixth-placed Chelsea, who face Tottenham in their game in hand on Thursday.

The top four qualify for the Champions League automatically, while fifth place is likely to also provide a berth in Europe's elite club competition.

