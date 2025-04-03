LIV Golf stars playing at Doral with Masters on their minds

Past major winners and Masters champions are preparing for Friday's start of LIV Golf Miami event.

Thu, 03 Apr 2025 07:47:12 PKT

MIAMI (AFP) – Past major winners and Masters champions are preparing for Friday's start of the LIV Golf Miami event at Doral with thoughts of next week's Masters in their heads.

The Saudi-backed series stages its final event before next week's first major of the year at Augusts National with 12 LIV players preparing to tee off against top rivals from the PGA Tour.

"It's almost a religious experience every time you set foot on Augusta National," said Phil Mickelson, the 54-year-old US left-hander whose six major titles include three Masters wins.

"Knowing every time we go back we're a part of the history... it's just a special feeling to be a part of that."

Sergio Garcia, a 45-year-old Spaniard who won the 2017 Masters, will make his 100th career major start next week at Augusta National.

"Not a lot of people have been able to get over the 100-major mark, so it's obviously an honor and something I'm super proud of," Garcia said Wednesday. "I'm just looking forward to going there. Really enjoy the week no matter what happens game-wise."

Spain's Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters winner, says his form is returning at the right time.

"I've scored really well but with some level of discomfort in some parts of my game that I need to get over to accomplish bigger things," he said. "I'm very close to that if not over that."

World number two Rory McIlroy, who has won twice on the PGA Tour this year, needs a Masters victory to complete a career Grand Slam. It's a feeling Mickelson knows well, his career Slam bid foiled by six US Open runner-up finishes without a win.

"His ability to compartmentalize all the things that have transpired in the past is a strength of his, so I don't think it'll be an issue," Mickelson said of McIlroy.

"He drives the ball so long and straight that he has a huge advantage on that golf course."

Reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who edged McIlroy for the title last year at Pinehurst, sees Augusta National as a patience test.

"It's a big patience game out there," he said. "The wind is going to swirl. You're going to be thrown some weird obstacles and some interesting putts. It's really about playing a strategic game."

Brooks Koepka, a five-time major winner seeking his first Masters title, was a runner-up at Augusta in 2019 and 2023.

"Every time you go play Augusta, I feel like your knowledge gets a little bit better," Koepka said. "I've got a good understanding of the golf course, how to play it for certain pins, different wind directions, things likes that. You've just got to go out and execute."

HOPED FOR MORE FROM LIV

Koepka also expressed disappointment LIV Golf has not progressed further as the upstart tour's fourth season hits its stride.

"I think we all hoped it would have been a little bit further along, and that's no secret," he said. "But they're making progress and it seems to be going in the right direction."

So is Koepka's game ahead of the Masters, he said.

"Everything seems to be piecing together nicely. I like where I'm at," he said. "Just focused a lot on ball striking... and touch around the greens, because you're going to need that at Augusta."

Chile's Joaquin Niemann, a two-time LIV winner this season, received a special invitation to compete at the Masters.

"I've been playing great," Niemann said. "I know if I can keep my head in the right spot, I can have a good week."

DeChambeau led after 18 holes at the 2024 Masters and shared the 36-hole lead as well. He sees advantages in playing fewer events and shorter ones on LIV.

"I like having time off getting ready for these (major) events, focusing on them, and getting my game good into a good place," said DeChambeau. "It has been a tremendous help for me personally.

"Every shot matters more out here at LIV. I think that's the point of getting off to that fast start. Allowing us to be in that mindset of attack, attack, attack, has helped us in certain scenarios."

