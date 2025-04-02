WTA roundup: Madison Keys fights into next round in Charleston

In first-round results, winners included Americans Sofia Kenin, Hailey Baptiste

Published On: Wed, 02 Apr 2025 15:02:27 PKT

(Reuters) - Despite her opponent saving seven match points, No. 2 seed Madison Keys pushed past Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 7-6 (4) in an All-American second-round battle at the Credit One Charleston (S.C.) Open on Tuesday.

Dolehide saved four match points in the ninth game of the second set and two more in the 10th to force a 5-5 tie. She saved one more in the tiebreaker before Keys, the 2019 Charleston champion, put the match away.

Defending champion Danielle Collins, the No. 7 seed, also advanced out of the second round and had 26 winners and five aces while beating fellow American Robin Montgomery 6-3, 6-1. One more second-round match was scheduled for the nightcap, with No. 8 seed Amanda Anisimova facing Russia's Veronika Kudermetova.

In first-round results, winners included Americans Sofia Kenin, Hailey Baptiste, Louisa Chirico, Ann Li and Lauren Davis; China's Shuai Zhang; Maria Sakkari of Greece; and Iryna Shymanovich of Belarus.

Copa Colsanitas Zurich

No. 3 seed Alycia Parks and No. 4 Emiliana Arango were shown the door in the first round in Bogota, Colombia.

Iva Jovic, 17, upset fellow American Parks 6-1, 6-4, while Romania's Patricia Maria Tig beat Colombia's Arango 6-3, 6-3. No. 1 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic also had a scare before putting away Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic 6-0, 3-6, 6-3, while No. 2 seed Camila Osorio of Colombia took just 45 minutes to defeat Mariana Isabel Higuita Barraza 6-0, 6-1.

Other winners in the rain-delayed first round included No. 6 seed Tatjana Maria of Germany, Croatian Lea Boskovic, Raluka Serban of Cyprus, Katarzyna Kawa of Poland and Americans Julieta Pareja, Emina Bektas and Hanna Chang. Three matches remained on Tuesday night.