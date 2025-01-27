Sinner says clear mind over doping saga helped him win in Melbourne

The Italian world number one tested positive for traces of the steroid clostebol last year.

MELBOURNE (AFP) – Jannik Sinner said being clear in his mind that he was innocent of doping helped him play the sort of tennis that won him another Grand Slam on Sunday.

He was exonerated but the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed and is seeking a ban of up to two years, with a hearing scheduled at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for April.

"I mean, what happened, happened," he said after taming Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to successfully defend his Australian Open title.

"As I always say, I keep playing like this because I have a clear mind on what happened. If I knew if I would be guilty, I would not play like this, and that's it.

"I still believe every time it came out in a very positive way, and I still believe it's going to be that case.

"At the moment I'm not thinking about this," he added. "Of course, you have your moments of certain days where you feel like I wish I would not have this problem.

"In the other way, I'm always looking forward to go on court."

Sinner has said the drug entered his system when his physio used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

The CAS hearing is set to occur before the next Grand Slam at Roland Garros, and Sinner said he was unsure how it might affect his preparations.

"Tough to say. I mean, I'm not thinking at the moment like this," he said.

"I just came off an amazing run again here. I want to enjoy this moment, to be honest.

"Then it's the hearing. We know now the dates, and that's it. I mean, I want to enjoy this one now."

Jannik Sinner's reserved public persona belies a mature and steely 23-year-old who has shown supreme mental strength to put aside a doping scandal and win another Australian Open.

Sinner's status as Italy's biggest sports star and the new dominant force in men's tennis has only gathered pace over the past fortnight in Melbourne.

The world number one blew away second seed Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to become back-to-back champion in Melbourne.

Only three other men have managed the feat at Melbourne Park since the turn of the century -- Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

It is Sinner's third major title, having also won the US Open last year while dogged by controversy after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

Still hanging over his head is a World Anti-Doping Agency appeal against his exoneration, the global body asking for Sinner to be banned for up to two years.

A hearing is scheduled at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for April. He has denied knowingly doping.

"There's been a lot of pressure around him for the last nine months now, since April last year," said his coach Darren Cahill.

"He deals with it as well as anybody that I've ever seen deal with pressure. He's an amazing young man that's been able to put that to one side.

"He has a clear conscience with what's going on. That's the main reason he's been able to go onto the court and walk tall and have that belief and play with the confidence that he has."

Born in the northern Italian village of Innichen, a stone's throw from the Austrian border, Sinner did not initially appear set for a career in professional tennis.

He was a champion skier as a youngster and still enjoys the sport in the off-season.

Sinner was also a keen footballer, playing for a local team as an attacker.

But he decided to commit to tennis and at age 13 moved 600 kilometres (400 miles) away from his family to Bordighera on the Italian Riviera to start his long march to the elite levels of the game.

