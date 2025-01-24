Coquard wins Down Under photo finish as Romo retains tour lead

Sports Sports Coquard wins Down Under photo finish as Romo retains tour lead

Coquard (Cofidis) pounced after turning in sixth on the final bend to hit the front

Follow on Published On: Fri, 24 Jan 2025 12:37:46 PKT

ADELAIDE (AFP) – Frenchman Bryan Coquard pipped German Phil Bauhaus in an exciting finish of the fourth stage on Friday as Javier Romo held on to the race leader's jersey in the Tour Down Under.

Coquard (Cofidis) pounced after turning in sixth on the final bend to hit the front and just hold off Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) in a photo finish, with Ecuador's Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates) third.

Spain's Romo (Movistar Team) retained the ochre leader's jersey but his overall advantage was cut to four seconds over Narvaez heading into Saturday's defining fifth stage, featuring two climbs up the make-or-break Willunga Hill.

It was 32-year-old Coquard's second stage win at the Tour Down Under having won the fourth stage at the 2023 event.

Coquard used his vast race experience to seize victory in Victor Harbour after a hard day's racing in the 157.2km stage -- the longest of this year's tour.

"I knew it was my best chance to win here, and yes it is a perfect day," Coquard said amid his celebrating Cofidis teammates.

"I love this country, it's perfect for me to start the season here and it's a good start for the team again.

"I used my experience to do a good sprint from 300 metres out. It was perfect."

Romo, who grabbed the race lead with a win in Thursday's third stage, finished in the bunch to protect his overall lead and is looking forward to taking a major step to winning the tour in Saturday's 145.7km potentially decisive penultimate stage.

"I am very happy. The goal today was to maintain the leader's jersey and my team did a super job," Romo said.

Narvaez threw his arms in the air in protest at being squeezed for space in the frenetic jostling to the finish, but gained more bonus seconds to inch him closer to the race lead.

It was a torrid stage for teammate and 2023 race winner Jay Vine, who was part of an early crash but resumed with a bloodied right calf and his shorts shredded to stay in overall contention in eighth place, 15 seconds behind Romo.

One rider missing from Friday's start was Ecuador's Martin Lopez (XDS Astana) who was taken to hospital after a crash in stage three and was later diagnosed with concussion and facial trauma.

Australia's Fergus Browning (ARA Australian Team) secured the King of Mountain title despite not getting any category points in the fourth stage. His 41-point lead cannot be surpassed in the fifth stage.