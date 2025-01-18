Marathon man Draper warns Alcaraz he's in for a battle

Draper says Alcaraz will have a battle on his hands when they meet in the Australian Open last 16.

MELBOURNE (AFP) – Marathon man Jack Draper says Carlos Alcaraz will have a battle on his hands when they meet in the Australian Open last 16, with the Briton showing remarkable staying power to set up the clash.

The gritty 15th seed has come through his first three Melbourne matches in five sets, rallying from behind in all of them to set up a clash with the four-time Grand Slam winner.

His 3hr 58min slog to beat Aleksandar Vukic in a match that ended early Saturday morning came on the back of beating Mariano Navone and Thanasi Kokkinakis in similarly tough encounters.

So far, he has spent nearly 13 hours on court, which is all the more remarkable given he pulled out of the lead-up United Cup with a hip injury.

Draper beat Alcaraz the last time they played, on grass at the Queens Club in London last year. The Spaniard won the two meetings before that.

"I need to be aggressive. I need to take my chances," Draper said, looking ahead to the showdown.

"Against the top players you get less and less chances to win games and sets.

"I need to be brave in the way I play," he added.

"But I'm expecting him to come out and know that I've played three five-setters and know that he's got a battle on his hands, and he's going to have to play good."

Draper is only the seventh man in history to win their first three rounds at the Australian Open in five sets, with he said was testament to the work he has put in.

"I'm done after two sets most of the time," admitted the Briton, who won his maiden ATP Tour title in Stuttgart last year.

"I mean, that's just the way it is and that's something that I'm aware of and I needed to be better at that.

"I still have a long way to go, but this is a huge drive forward, the fact that mentally and physically, three five-set matches, it doesn't happen often.

"That's a testament to the work I've done and the place I'm in."

