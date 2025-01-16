Aston Villa ruin Moyes' Everton return

Aston Villa defeated Everton 1-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Thu, 16 Jan 2025

LIVERPOOL (AFP) – David Moyes' return as Everton manager failed to muster a response from the toothless Toffees in a 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Ollie Watkins' winner early in the second half lifted Villa up to seventh, just three points off the Premier League's top four.

By contrast, 16th-placed Everton are looking over their shoulders, just one point above the relegation zone.

A run of no wins and just one goal in his last five games in charge cost Sean Dyche his job as Everton boss.

Moyes made his name during an 11-year stint in charge at Goodison Park from 2002 to 2013, a period that included a fourth-place Premier League finish in 2005 and an FA Cup final appearance in 2009.

However, he was given a rude awakening to the challenge that lies ahead of him in just maintaining the club's 71-year stay in the top flight ahead of a move to a new 53,000 capacity stadium next season.

"I've got no illusions of the job I've to do. We couldn't score a goal tonight again," said Moyes.

"We've got to show an awful lot more quality on the ball."

Moyes raised a hand of recognition to all four corners of the ground as he was paraded before kick-off.

But there was no new manager bounce as Villa took control inside the opening minutes.

Morgan Rogers' low effort was well saved by Jordan Pickford before James Tarkowski had to make a last-ditch tackle to deny Youri Tielemans.

Watkins wasted a glorious chance to score his first non-penalty goal since November when he latched onto Ashley Young's short passback.

However, the England striker slotted wide with just international team-mate Pickford to beat.

WATKINS STRIKE

Everton’s seven Premier League goals from open play this season is by a distance the lowest in the division and their lack of both creativity and a clinical finisher was again in evidence.

Moyes has put his faith in Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score the goals that will keep his side up.

Yet the man who once rivalled Watkins to be England's back up to Harry Kane has still not scored since these sides last met in September.

Calvert-Lewin came closest for the home side when his effort in first-half stoppage time was cleared off the line by Boubacar Kamara.

Watkins' status as Villa's talisman has come under threat by the form of Jhon Duran, while new signing Donyell Malen watched on from the stands.

But he made no mistake when handed a similar opportunity on 51 minutes to the one he wasted in the first half.

Rogers this time played the through ball and Watkins slotted beyond the onrushing Pickford for his ninth goal of the season.

Moments later Everton fans were baying for a red card for Amadou Onana on his return to Goodison.

The Belgian midfielder had already been booked before pulling down Orel Mangala but escaped further punishment.

Thereafter Villa were happy to retreat and sit on their lead, in full knowledge that Everton lacked the tools to carve them open.

Calvert-Lewin should have punished that approach when he spooned over in stoppage time.

But Unai Emery's men held out for a first clean sheet on the road for 12 games to boost their chances of a return to Champions League football next season.

"Away, we were in a bad spell and had to break it," said Emery.

