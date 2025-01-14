Alcaraz makes fast start in bid for first Melbourne title

Sports Sports Alcaraz makes fast start in bid for first Melbourne title

Alcaraz launched his bid for a first Australian Open crown by dismantling Alexander Shevchenko.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 07:53:45 PKT

MELBOURNE (AFP) – Carlos Alcaraz launched his bid for a first Australian Open crown by dismantling Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko in straight sets on Monday.

Spain's Alcaraz, playing his first match of the season, suffered a couple of hairy moments in Melbourne before easing through 6-1, 7-5, 6-1.

"There is no secret, I work, I try to be better every day," said Alcaraz, who is bidding to complete a career Grand Slam of all four majors aged just 21.

"I am trying to be a better person and player every day," added the Spaniard, who faces Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round.

The four-time major champion and world number three Alcaraz romped through the first set in barely half an hour in a signal of intent.

The 77th-ranked Shevchenko put up a much sterner fight in the second set.

Alcaraz got the break of serve to take a 3-1 lead only for the Kazakh to break back and then hold for 3-3.

The emboldened 24-year-old then stunned the Melbourne crowd by breaking the third seed to edge ahead.

Shevchenko served for the second set but Alcaraz, who has never gone beyond the last eight at the first major of the year, upped the ante to break back for 5-5.

He took the second set in just under an hour with another break of serve when Shevchenko planted his return under pressure into the net.

With Shevchenko's spirit broken, Alcaraz eased to victory in one hour and 54 minutes.

"This is a tournament I really want to win one day, hopefully this year," he said.

