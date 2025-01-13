Dozens brave extreme -50C weather to run marathon in Yakutia

OYMYAKONSKY DISTRICT (Reuters) – Dozens of runners braved extremely cold temperatures in Russia's Yakutia region for a marathon run through spectacular forests, with the air temperature hovering around -50C (-58F).

Oymyakonsky district, also known as "Cold Pole" is one of the world's coldest regions with a permanent human population. Such weather is common for the region in winter, with all-time lowest temperature recorded being -67.7C (-89.9F) in 1933.

While attempting a marathon even in perfect weather conditions poses a serious challenge for an athlete, running it during extreme cold only adds a level of difficulty. Runners were seen with their hair and eyelashes white with snow, and opted for hot water instead of cool for rehydration.