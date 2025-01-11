Sabalenka has 'target on her back' in pursuit of Australian Open 'history'

Sabalenka has 'target on her back' in pursuit of Australian Open 'history'

Sabalenka looking to become the first woman since Hingis to win three consecutive Australian Opens.

MELBOURNE (AFP) – World number one Aryna Sabalenka said Friday she wants to "put my name into history" by winning a third straight Australian Open title, but is aware she "has a target on her back".

The Belarusian top seed is looking to become the first woman since Martina Hingis (1997-99) to win three consecutive Australian Opens.

Sabalenka will join a select group that also includes Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles if she makes it a Melbourne hat-trick in a fortnight's time.

"I know that I have the possibility of joining legends by winning three times in a row," Sabalenka told reporters at Melbourne Park.

"But I don't want to overthink about that. I just want to do my job.

"Hopefully by the end of this tournament I'll be super proud of myself and I'll be able to put my name into history."

Sabalenka won the Brisbane International last week and she is the woman to beat in Australia after the best season of her career in 2024, capped by being named WTA Player of the Year last month.

Sabalenka said she relishes being the player being hunted.

"I always like to compete. I always like to accept really tough challenges. And for me, being the one to chase, I don't know, I like it," she said.

"I like that feeling. That's what drives me and helps me to stay motivated because I know that I have a target on my back and I really like to have it.

"That's why I work really hard to make sure that nobody can get to me."

Sabalenka began 2024 by successfully defending her Australian Open title and bookended it by lifting her first US Open, as well as winning WTA 1000 events in Cincinnati and Wuhan.

She begins her title defence with a potentially tricky match against the 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens, who has been sliding down the rankings and is now 84th.

"I think right now she's kind of in the mood of nothing to lose and she can play really great tennis, so I expect a great battle," said Sabalenka.

"Looking forward to facing her again."

