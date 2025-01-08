Ancelotti defends Vinicius ahead of Super Cup clash

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is available to play in the Spanish Super Cup, despite his recent two-match suspension, and on Wednesday manager Carlo Ancelotti continued to defend his player despite the club losing their appeal.

Vinicius was sent off for slapping Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in Friday's LaLiga match, and after an appeal, the Spanish FA suspended the striker for two league games, clearing him for Thursday's Super Cup semi-final against Mallorca.

Ancelotti had been confident of winning the appeal, believing it to be a yellow card offence, and also said that Vinicius is under enormous mental stress due to previous incidents of racist abuse directed at him in Spain.

The manager still believes the suspension decision was wrong.

"We are delighted with Vinicius in every aspect," Ancelotti told a press conference ahead of Thursday's game in Jeddah.

"Both he and I hear what happens on the pitch. I keep saying that it is difficult to be Vinicius. The sanction is not correct.

"When you talk about Vinicius' provocation, you deflect the shot from the insults he receives."

Real have already played Mallorca this season, when they were held to a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the campaign, and Ancelotti is happy that their Super Cup tie will go to penalties without extra time should they end level again.

"We know the opponent very well and they know us. It's going to be very competitive, they cost us a lot in LaLiga. They have good characteristics and can fight for the game," Ancelotti said.

"You think you will play a good game and win it. If you don't win, there's the penalty shootout.

"It changes a lot. It avoids extra time, which can be more complicated to manage."