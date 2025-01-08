Young's buzzer-beater lifts Hawks, Celtics down Nuggets

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Trae Young's sensational buzzer-beating three-pointer lifted the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-121 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday as Boston beat Denver in a battle of the last two NBA champions.

At the end of a tight game, the crowd in Salt Lake City roared as Collin Sexton drilled a three-pointer to pull the Jazz level at 121-121 with four seconds remaining.

They appeared headed to overtime when Young unleashed his stunning shot from the half-court line – the third buzzer-beater of his career according to the Hawks.

Young finished the game with 24 points and 20 assists, helping the Hawks improve to 19-18 despite Lauri Markkanen's 35 points for the Jazz.

In Denver, Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 25 as the reigning champion Boston Celtics triumphed 118-106 over the 2023 title holders Denver, who were without three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic because of illness.

Porzingis scored 15 points in the first quarter to key Boston's hot start, but their 37-25 lead evaporated in the second quarter and it was tied 57-57 at halftime.

Russell Westbrook scored 26 points to lead six Denver players to score in double figures. But the Celtics used a 15-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.