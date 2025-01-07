Shahbaz Senior, Khawaja Junaid call on Mohsin Naqvi

They apprised him of recent visits of members of Germany and Netherlands hockey clubs

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former hockey stars Shahbaz Ahmed (senior) and Khawaja Junaid on Tuesday met PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

They apprised him of recent visits of members of Germany and Netherlands hockey clubs, and visit of German national junior hockey team in March.

The Olympians lauded Naqvi’s stance on upcoming Champions Trophy and said similar efforts should be made to revive the glory of hockey.

Naqvi assured the former Olympians that he would play his role in improving the hockey infrastructure.

He said Pakistan had one of the best hockey teams in the world and he would try his best to take measures to revive the glory.

Both Shahbaz Senior and Junaid were an integral part of the national hockey team in its heyday.

Shahbaz was known as the ‘Man with electric heels’ because of his agility and stick work whereas Junaid was a defender of high merit.

