Sohail Adnan wins British Junior Open Squash Championship

Sports Sports Sohail Adnan wins British Junior Open Squash Championship

Adnan triumphed in the Under-13 category

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 23:15:15 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistani teenager Sohail Adnan etched his name in history by securing the gold medal at the British Junior Open Squash Championship.

Adnan triumphed in the Under-13 category, ending an 18-year title drought for Pakistan in the prestigious event.

Adnan overcame Egypt's Moez Tamer Al-Moghazi in a nail-biting final with a 3-2 victory.

This remarkable achievement follows his recent success at the Scottish Junior Open Squash Championship.

President of the Punjab Squash Association, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, congratulated Adnan on his outstanding accomplishment.

Naqvi greets Sohail

Interior Minister and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also greeted Sohail on his success.

Naqvi said Sohail Adnan brought pride to Pakistan by winning the championship.

“His victory is an honour for Pakistan,” said Naqvi.

