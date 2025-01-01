Arteta wants Arsenal to hammer away in title race

Sports Sports Arteta wants Arsenal to hammer away in title race

Arteta's side head into New Year's Day clash with Brentford trailing nine points behind Liverpool.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 08:10:11 PKT

LONDON (AFP) – Mikel Arteta has challenged Arsenal to hammer away at Liverpool's daunting lead in the Premier League title race.

Arteta's side head into their New Year's Day clash with Brentford trailing nine points behind table-toppers Liverpool.

The Anfield outfit have won 14 of their 18 league games this season to make them firm favourites to clinch a title that Arsenal expected to be in contention to win themselves.

With champions Manchester City in turmoil, the third-placed Gunners hoped to capitalise after finishing as runners-up for the last two years.

But Arsenal have paid the price for an inconsistent spell that leaves them well adrift of top spot, prompting Arteta to issue as rallying cry prior to their last game of 2024.

"We have to continue to be like a hammer, be there every day, and if someone wins all the matches then we congratulate them and then go to the next season," the Spaniard said.

"But if they don't, and in history that hasn't happened, then we will be there."

Arsenal are bidding to win their first title since 2004, but will be without Bukayo Saka for an extended period after the England winger was ruled out until at least March with a hamstring injury.

The diagnosis is set to see Saka miss at least nine more Premier League matches as well as Arsenal's FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United, and their two-legged semi-final League Cup clash with Newcastle.

Saka's absence, coupled with a knee injury for Raheem Sterling, is likely to see Leandro Trossard handed a run on Arsenal's left-hand side, with Gabriel Martinelli switching wings to fill the void left by the 23-year-old.

Trossard, 30, has been in and out of Arteta's team since his move from Brighton two years ago, but the Gunners boss said he always remained committed.

"He's a really good character, but they all want to play. Leo has shown a lot more consistency in the last 12 months. Raise the level, and if he plays at that level then he will play like anyone else," Arteta said.

"He has the capacity to do something special in the final third. He's played as a left winger, as an attacking midfielder, he's played as a nine and he's a player that I value a lot.

"Leo naturally is a bit of a moaner but I like that because he's very competitive and you have training sessions, he's always busy with the referee's decision, because he wants to win.

"He can make an impact because he's got that drive, that anger which says, 'I'm gonna show you', and I love that about him."

