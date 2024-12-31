Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warmup with back niggle

Sports Sports Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warmup with back niggle

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Auckland Open with a back problem.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 08:07:56 PKT

AUCKLAND (Reuters) - Grand Slam winner Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Auckland Open with a back problem in a setback for her preparations for the Australian Open.

Raducanu, seeded sixth in the Auckland warmup, was due to play American Robin Montgomery in the first match of the evening session later on Tuesday.

"I’ve tried my best to be ready. I love Auckland and the fans here. But unfortunately, I’ve picked up a back niggle and I won’t be ready in time," the British former U.S. Open champion said in a statement.

Raducanu has struggled with injuries since winning her only Grand Slam title in 2021 and skipped five tournaments in the WTA's Asia swing this year after suffering sprained ligaments in her foot.

The 22-year-old also spent most of last season recovering from ankle and wrist surgeries.

