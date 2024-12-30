Past champions USA and Germany win at United Cup

US and Germany, champions of the last two editions of the United Cup, claimed victories on Sunday.

SYDNEY (AFP) – The United States and Germany, champions of the last two editions of the United Cup, claimed victories on Sunday, with holders Germany earning an easy win while 2023 title-winners USA needed to struggle for seven hours at the mixed-teams event.

Americans Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz finally earned a 2-1 win over Canada in the mixed doubles rubber, which ended in the early hours of Monday morning in Perth.

Elsewhere, women's world number four Jasmine Paolini crushed Belinda Bencic 6-1, 6-1 in just 58 minutes to ensure Italy beat Switzerland.

Men's world number six Casper Ruud, meanwhile, survived a tough examination from Tomas Machac, but his efforts were in vain as Norway crashed to the Czech Republic.

USA's Gauff beat Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-2 but Fritz went down to Felix Auger-Aliassime after failing to serve out victory while leading a set and 5-3.

Auger-Aliassime carved out a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 result after being treated for injury five games into the match.

It took the concluding mixed doubles to decide the outcome, with both nations plus group member Croatia still in contention for the knockout stage of the tournament.

The Americans clinched the tie 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, with Gauff serving out victory.

"I'm really happy how we played in the mixed," Gauff said. "We got better and better in the match.

"We had a lot of chances and were finally able to take them."

Fritz, who kept up a constant stream of chatter to his partner, felt only relief after redeeming himself following his defeat in the singles.

"It would have been tough to go to bed tonight with a mixed loss as well," he said. "Coco carried me and we got it done."

Earlier, Germany took a solid first step in their title defence, with men's world number two Alexander Zverev and Laura Siegemund sending the team past Brazil, who were knocked out of the tournament.

Zverev assured the win by dominating Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-4 after Siegemund began with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Germany face the Chinese on Monday with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals.

The one-two singles punch left Germany in an unfamiliar position at the tournament it won last year.

"This is the first time we've ever been up 2-0," Zverev said. "Last year, I played deciding (mixed doubles) matches every time.

"It's nice to have this (tie) in the bag. I'm very happy to be playing for Germany again."

'REALLY GOOD' PAOLINI

Italy's Paolini had a sensational 2024, finishing runner-up at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and she carried that form into her first match of the new season.

Bencic, herself a one-time world number four, is on the comeback after having a baby and was completely outclassed.

"I played a really good match. Today everything worked really well," said Paolini.

"I was serving and returning well, and I think that was the key."

Her teammate Flavio Cobolli had earlier defeated Dominic Stricker 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) to give Italy a 1-0 lead.

Ruud, the highest-ranked Norwegian in history, was put through his paces over nearly three hours before downing Machac 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4.

His win levelled the tie 1-1 after Karolina Muchova got the Czechs off to a flying start with a 6-2, 6-2 romp over Malene Helgo.

Machac and Muchova teamed up in the deciding mixed doubles to beat Viktor Durasovic and Ulrikke Eikeri 6-4, 6-4 with Ruud opting out after needing treatment on his left quad during the singles.

"You kind of hope that it won't be that tough, but what a way to start the new season," said Ruud, who banked 2024 tournament wins at Geneva and Barcelona.

"If every match is going to be this tough, it's going to be a tough (season)," he added.

