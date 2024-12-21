Bayern Munich rout Leipzig on sombre night in Germany

Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 5-1 on Friday to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

BERLIN (AFP) – Bayern Munich swept RB Leipzig aside 5-1 on Friday to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga on a sombre night in Germany following a deadly car attack at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg.

Bayern are now seven points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who have the chance to close the gap back to four points when they host Freiburg in Saturday's late game.

However, there was little mood for celebration after at least two people were killed and more than 60 injured when a vehicle barrelled through a crowd of revellers in Magdeburg at high speed, leaving a trail of bloody carnage.

"It's almost impossible to talk about football, the people of Magdeburg are in our thoughts tonight," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany in a press conference reduced to a short statement.

"We won tonight, but I wish victories for peace next year."

The small ceremony that the Munich club traditionally offers its supporters before Christmas was cut short, reduced to a rendition of "Stille Nacht" ("Silent Night"), due to the events in Magdeburg.

A minute's silence was also observed in the Allianz Arena.

On the pitch, Jamal Musiala scored after just 30 seconds for Bayern.

Musiala steered the ball in from close range from Michael Olise’s cross after a sublime flick by Harry Kane, returning from an injury lay-off, had opened the door for Olise.

But Bayern's lead lasted barely a minute. Lois Openda's stepover left Kim Min-jae in his wake and the Belgian sent a perfect low cross for Benjamin Sesko to score with a first-time finish.

Both teams took a breather after an intense opening, but it wasn't long before Bayern were back in front.

Konrad Laimer exchanged passed with the dangerous Olise, and the Austrian volleyed expertly past Peter Gulacsi in the Leipzig goal.

Bayern added a third courtesy of a Joshua Kimmich piledriver in the 36th minute. The midfielder, captaining the side in the absence of the injured Manuel Neuer, found some space 25 yards out and let fly with an unstoppable drive.

Leipzig, who have won twice their last three visits to the Allianz Arena, steadied the ship a little after the break but Bayern were in no mood to compromise and continued to produce some of their best football of the season.

They extended their lead in the 75th minute through Leroy Sane, who just managed to stay on side as he collected Alphonso Davies' through pass, rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

Bayern were hungry for more though. Kimmich, a thorn in Leipzig's side all night, found space on the right and whipped a cross in for Davies, who connected to score a rare headed goal and bring up Bayern's fifth of the night.

Kane joined Kompany in offering his sympathy to the victims of the Magdeburg attack.

"Sometimes, there is a bigger picture than football. All the team and FC Bayern presents its condoleances to anyone who is affected by this," said the England star.

