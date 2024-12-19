Barca overturn Man City to top Women's Champions League group

Holders Barcelona beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday.

BARCELONA (AFP) – Holders Barcelona beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday to pip their opponents to top spot in their group.

Claudia Pina opened the scoring for the dominant three-time champions late in the first half, before double Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas assured Barcelona of first place in Group D.

Both sides had already qualified for the quarter-finals but the question of who would claim the kinder draw in the knockouts was still to be decided when the teams met in Catalonia.

The hosts dominated from the get-go with Salma Paralluelo, Ewa Pajor and Esmee Brugts going close.

Bonmati nearly caught out Khiara Keating on 27 minutes with a chipped effort from distance, but the ball just skipped wide of the far post with the goalkeeper stranded.

Keating was on form and kept City level with a fine save to tip over Brugts' curling effort just after the half-hour.

The visitors nearly caught Barcelona with a sucker-punch when Jill Roord found space 30 yards out and rattled the crossbar.

But Keating was again soon called into action to deny Pajor one-on-one as City tried desperately to keep the hosts at bay going into half-time.

Pina finally made the breakthrough with a clinical finish after the ball ricocheted to her in the box one minute before the break.

Even at 1-0 down, the English side were still set to go through as group winners thanks to their 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at the start of October.

Bonmati, a day after claiming her second FIFA Best award, showed her class in the 57th minute as she raced clear, held off a defender and slotted through the legs of Keating to send Barcelona top of the group on goal difference.

Substitute Putellas made the victory safe for the Catalans shortly after coming off the bench with a deflected strike from outside the box on 69 minutes.

In Vienna, Hammarby of Sweden beat Austrians St Poelten 2-1 to finish third in the pool.

Later, Arsenal host Bayern Munich with top spot in Group C at stake.

